Mildred D. Turner
November 19, 1928 - January 29, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Mildred D. Turner, age 91 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away January 29, 2020 in Warwick, NY.
Millie was born on November 19, 1928 in Westtown, NY, the daughter of Floyd and Gladys Winne Decker. She retired from Kolmar Labs, Inc. as a press operator. Mildred was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Port Jervis, and a past president of the Port Jervis Seniors.
She was married for 58 years to Richard Turner, who pre-deceased her in 2006. Mildred is survived by her son, Steven Turner of Port Jervis, NY; her two daughters; Susan Turner of Deerpark and Janey Beck of York PA; her very close and dear friend, Patricia Filipowski; her brother, Kenneth Simons and his wife, Lorraine of Unionville, NY; her sister, Linda Compton of Unionville, NY; her beloved grandchildren: James (Tara) and Michael (Missy) Christiano, Kaitlynn, Jacqueline and Devin Beck and Jason (Amy) Turner; her four great-grandchildren: Caleb, Claire, Judah, Madisyn; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held 10:30 a.m. to Noon, Tuesday, February 4, at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Funeral services will follow at Noon at the funeral home with Rev. Nancy Vonderhorst officiating. Interment will follow at at Scotchtown Cemetery, Scotchtown, NY.
Millie's family would like to thank all the wonderful staff at Schervier Pavilion.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Port Jervis -Deerpark Humane Society, Route 209, Port Jervis, NY. 12771. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 1 to Feb. 7, 2020