Mildred E. Macek
January 12, 1926 - August 1, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Mildred E. Macek, 93, of Newburgh, entered peacefully into rest on Thursday, August 1, 2019. The daughter of the late Joseph and Theresa Mihalik Rapavy, she was born January 12, 1926. On December 1, 1945, she married her beloved husband, George J. Macek, Jr., sharing 65 wonderful years together.
In Schenectady, Milly was a parishioner of St. Cyril's and Methodias Church, a member of their choir, while working for General Electric. She was also an ARP Warden during World War II.
After moving to Newburgh, she became a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church, Newburgh, was a member of the Rosary Society and Town of Newburgh Women's Optimist Club.
Milly was a kind and loving wife, mother and Nana, as well as an amazing cook and baker. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Mildred is survived by her loving daugther, Tamara Mirabile and her husband, Matthew of Cornwall-on-Hudson; grandchildren, Daniel of Providence, RI and Tara of Worcester, MA; a sister in law, Clara Rapavy of Schenectady; nieces and nephews, Janice Miltner of Greer, SC, John and Rhonda Borovicka of Simpsonville, SC, Bill Rapavy of New York, NY, Brian and Sheryl Rapavy of Poulsbo, WA, Barry and Ingrid Rapavy of Vienna, VA, Brent and Jaime Rapavy of Dublin, OH, Mark Borovicka of Whitney Point, NY, John Borovicka of Binghamton, NY, Michael Borovicka of SC, Mike and Sue Guley of Sarasota, FL, Tom and Mary Guley of Conklin, NY, Dolores O'Donnell of Binghamton, NY, Carol Martinicki of Binghamton, NY, and Geraldine Prior of Binghamton, NY. A special thank you to her niece, Susan Balchunas for her visits and brightening Mom's day.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mildred was predeceased by her brother and sister in law, William and Judith Rapavy; brothers, Thomas Borovicka, Steven Borovicka, John Borovicka, Joseph Borovicka; sister, Mary Borovicka; brother in law, Thomas Macek; sister in law, Elizabeth Macek Borovicka; brother and sister in laws, Paul & Mary Guley, Joseph & Clementine Macek; nieces, Dorothy Carmichael, Elizabeth Capozzi and nephews, Charles Miltner, and Paul Guley and his wife, Louise.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in Mildred's memory may be made to the Town of Newburgh Meals on Wheels. To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019