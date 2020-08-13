Mildred Eileen Huberman

August 18, 1924 - August 10, 2020

New Paltz, New York

Mildred Eileen Huberman, 96, of New Paltz, NY, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Woodland Pond in New Paltz, NY.

Born August 18, 1924 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Lillian Kaplan.

On July 1, 1946 in Brooklyn, NY, Mildred married Jerome T. Huberman. They had over 46 years together before he passed on July 14, 1992.

Mildred worked as a Supervisor of Guidance for Queens High Schools, until her retirement in 1971.

In 1978, she moved from Brooklyn to Highland Lake, NY, where she lived for more than 30 years.

She was an avid reader, participant in numerous local community organizations, a master gardener, loving mother and grandmother.

Survivors include her son, E.H. Rick Jarow; her daughter-in-law, Celine Sigmen; her sister, Ruthie Goldman; her two grandchildren, Oshan Sigmen Jarow, and Maika Sigmen Jarow and her niece, Carlyn Winston.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18th at Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home, 162 S. Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, NY 12561.

Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist Mildred's family with the arrangements.



