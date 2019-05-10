|
Mildred Heyward
May 16, 1956 - May 6, 2019
Ellenville, NY
Mildred Heyward, affectionately known as "Poochie", passed away in the comfort of her home on Monday, May 6, 2019. She was 62 years old. Poochie was born on May 16, 1956 in Harlem, NY; the daughter of the late John and Bernice (Delamarter) Heyward.
Poochie moved to Ellenville at a young age and was raised by her aunt Mildred Terry. She attended the Ellenville Central Schools and made many friends along the way. Poochie was active in the community having worked at the Coachmen Diner, the Children's Annex and the Nevele Hotel where she ran the coffee shop. More recently she worked as a bus monitor for the Rolling V Bus Company. Poochie loved spending time with her grandchildren and her family. She will be deeply missed and forever loved.
Poochie is survived by her daughters, Angeline Heyward (Gregory), Nicole Heyward-Benitez (Abram) and Lisa Heyward; her brother, John Heyward; her nephews, Hakim Vazquez and Albert Delamarter; five grandchildren: Imani Heyward, Darien Wilson, Mercedes Wilson, Abram Benitez and Emma Skye Wilson and three great-grandchildren: Brooklyn, Morgan and Madison.
In addition to her parents, Poochie was predeceased by her sister, Katherine Delamarter and her aunt, Mildred Terry.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 18th at the New Testament Church of Jesus Christ, 39 Clinton Ave., Ellenville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Poochie's name to the New Testament Church of Jesus Christ.
Arrangements are under the guidance of Loucks Funeral Home, 79 N. Main St. Ellenville, NY. 845-647-4343. To send a personal condolence to the family please visit www.loucksfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 10 to May 12, 2019