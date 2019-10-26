|
|
Mildred J. Sircable
December 19, 1927 - October 25, ;2019
Middletown, NY
Mildred Jesse Sircable, a lifetime resident, died on October 25, 2019 at Middletown Park Manor, surrounded by her loving family. She was 91 years old.
The daughter of the late Raymond and Myrtle Hardy Hulseapple, Mildred was born on December 19 1927 in Middletown NY. Mildred married Herman Sircable who predeceased her in 1983. She was an independent and firm mother who adored her family, but grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life. She loved cooking and was an avid QVC shopper. She was generous with her talents, she would knit blankets for the Veteran's Home, and kept the family happy with her culinary dishes.
Mildred is survived by her daughters, Donna Kanan (Timothy) and Pamela Witkowski, both of Middletown; five grandchildren: Christine DiPoalo (Mark), Kimberly Schauer (Jason), Tami Witkowski (Tyler Angus), Kelly Roggeman (Patrick), and Shelly Williams (Cory); and 12 great-grandchildren.
Mildred was predeceased by her husband, and her siblings: Muriel Storms, Raymond Hulseapple, and Shirley Ten Kate; daughter, Jean Witkowski and her husband, Thomas; son-in-law, Rich Witowski; and her grandson, Tommy Witowski.
Services will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. 130 Highland Ave. Middletown, NY 10940. A Funeral Service of Remembrance will follow at 1 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Following the ceremony, burial will take place at the family plot in Wallkill Cemetery.
Donations in her name can be made to: Middletown Park Manor, New Horizons Unit, 121 Dunning Rd., Middletown NY.
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home www.applebeemcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019