Mildred L. Myers
June 21, 1935 - December 17, 2019
Bainbridge, NY
Mildred L. Myers, 84, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the Chenango Memorial Hospital in Norwich. She was born on June 21, 1935 in Vernon, NJ, daughter of William and Ida (Dickson) Clouse.
She worked for over 30 years for New York State at the Middletown Psychiatric Center as a therapy aide. She raised her three sons by herself for many years, setting for them an example of perseverance. She was later married to Richard James "Jim" Myers. Together, they performed as a country music band, the Country Peddlers, in the Middletown area, traveling to local gigs as well as teaching square dancing.
She moved to the Tri-Town area in 1990. For many years, Millie could be found volunteering at Susquehanna Café and Antiques in Bainbridge. She enjoyed reading and crocheting, and was an avid crafter, selling her wares at local flea markets.
Millie is survived by: two sons and daughters-in-law, Edward "Bill" and Patty Straut and Jeff and Kathy Straut; grandchildren: Heidi, Chrissy, Christina, Lisa, AJ, Devon and Julie; special niece, Karen Clouse and her daughter, Kelly (Doug) Whitehead; five great grandchildren; and two brothers, Linn (Marge) Clouse and Alan Clouse; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Jim; her son, Kyle Straut, and her brothers and sisters-in-law: Herman (Diana), Lloyd (Kay), Carl (Betty) and Don (Edie).
Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, 21 Main St., Sidney, NY 13838. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. at the funeral chapel. Burial will be held at a later date in Circleville Cemetery, Circleville, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the at . Share memories and condolences with the family online at www.landersfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, Sidney.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019