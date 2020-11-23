Mildred "Millie" L. Shove
June 22, 1932 - November 23, 2020
Chester, NY
Our beloved sister, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Mildred "Millie" L. Shove, age 88, entered into eternal rest at home on November 23, 2020. The oldest child of the late David H. and Beatrice Stevens Lewis, Millie was born on June 22, 1932 in Chester, NY. She was a 1950 Graduate of Chester High School and a longtime employee of the Village of Warwick Public Works Dept. where she worked as a secretary. She was also an active and devoted lifelong member of the Sugar Loaf United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Ann Beneski (Chester, NY); two daughters, Elaine Ryder (Bull Shoals, AR), Barbara Wood, a son-in-law James Wood (Kenoza Lake, NY); three grandchildren, Joel Schoomaker (CA), Sarah Schoonmaker Miller (AR), Steven Mitchell Ryder (CA); seven great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Ivan E. Lewis and a brother- in-law, Richard Beneski.
As per her wishes, there will be no services. Interment will be at the Warwick Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Donations can be made in her memory to the Sugar Loaf United Methodist Church, PO Box 95, Sugar Loaf, NY 10981, or to the charity of one's choice
.
Words cannot describe how much she will be missed.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com