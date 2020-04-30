Mildred Oneita Ellis
November 7, 1942 - April 29, 2020
Monticello, NY
Mildred Oneita Derello Ellis, lovingly known to her siblings and in-laws as "Mil", was born on November 7, 1942 in Pawling, NY to the late Leroy H. Derello, Sr. and Elizabeth Hazel Reid Derello.
On April 29, 2020, with her family by her side, Mildred answered the Master's Call to "Come and find rest for your soul." At that moment, she left this earthly body for her new home in glory.
Mildred's early years were spent in Poughkeepsie and Brooklyn, NY before moving to Ellenville, NY, where she was raised by Oscar and Thelma Yeadon and attended Ellenville Central School District. It was during these early years that she met and fell in love with James Ellis, Jr. They were married in 1959 and to this union nine children were born. From 1959 until her passing, Mildred was a member of Bethlehem Temple Church.
Mildred loved her family and often traveled state to state spending time with them. Mildred loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and would make it her purpose to show up for all of their important events. She always surrounded herself with family and was at her highest self and optimal level of happiness when she was interacting with her family. Mildred adored her husband James and her elder sister Wanda, who was such a key individual in her life.
In addition to her parents, Mildred was predeceased by her husband, James Ellis, Jr.; four brothers: Leroy Jr., Leonard, Douglas and Donald Derello; six sisters: Wanda Pearson, Elizabeth Mallory, Mary Reese, Shirley Derello, Pearl Cobbs and Robin Derello; and foster siblings: Oscar, Travis and Thalia Yeadon.
Mildred leaves to cherish her memories, her nine children – six sons: Steven Ellis of Atlanta, GA, Mark Ellis (Susan) of Catskill, NY, Ronald Ellis (Rosa) of Monticello, NY, Dean Ellis of Brooklyn, NY, Gene Ellis (Ivonne) of Middletown, NY, and James Ellis, III of Washington, DC; three daughters: Gloria Ellis of Ashburn, VA, Lisa Ellis of Albany, NY, and Doreen Ellis Buchanan (Timothy) of Orlando, FL.; one maternal aunt, Blanche Reid Palmer of Greenville, SC; two sisters, Donna (Curtis) Silver of Mebane, NC and Renee Muhammad of Wilmington, NC; three brothers, Wyoming (Pearlene) Derello of Mebane, NC, Galvin (Sandra) Derello of Virginia Beach, VA and Hyatt (Ethel) Derello of Freeport, Bahamas; one sister-in-law, Armelda (Samuel) Bracey; two brothers-in-law, Richard Ellis and George (Terry) Ellis; one God-daughter, Chanel Duffy; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Due to our current health crisis, her funeral service and burial will be held privately for the immediate family, and a public memorial service at the church may be held at a later date. Burial will be made at the Rock Ridge Cemetery in Monticello.
Arrangements under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
