|
|
Mildred P. Folkvard
May 14, 1920 - June 26, 2019
Milford, PA
Mildred Pearl Folkvard, age 99 of Milford, PA passed away at home on June 26, 2019. She was born May 14, 1920 in Jefferson, NJ and is the daughter of the late William and Ida Gramm Knipper. Mildred worked as a waitress at Palace Three in New Jersey. She married Roy G. Folkvard who predeceased her. Mildred is survived by her sister Cleo Raiola of Beemerville, NJ; her nieces and nephews whom she help raise like her own children. Mildred was predeceased by three brothers; George, Ken, and William Knipper; two sisters; Dorette Ritzer and Lillian Rocco. Cremation took place privately at the conveince of the family. Interment will take place at a later date at Berkshire Valley Cemetery in Wharton, NJ. Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. For information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 3 to July 5, 2019