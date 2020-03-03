|
Mildred Seidler
October 5, 1927 - February 29, 2020
Charlotte, NC
Mildred "Millie" Streifer Seidler, age 92, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at her home in Brookdale Carriage Club of Charlotte, NC.
She was the beloved wife of the late Marshall Seidler; loving mother of Howard M. Seidler and his wife Andrea, and the late Craig B. Seidler. She was the adoring grandmother of Caleb and Austin Seidler. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 2PM at the Salisbury National Cemetery 501 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury, NC 28144.
The family will be observing Shiva at the home of Howard and Andrea Seidler. Contributions in Millie's memory to the American Heart or Cancer Associations, or any organization that helps people with memory issues.
To read her full obituary and share online condolences, please go to www.hankinsandwhittington.com Arrangements are in care of Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020