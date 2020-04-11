|
Milo C. Gray
April 25, 1928 - April 8, 2020
Hyde Park, NY
Milo C. Gray passed on April 8, 2020. The son of the late Lester Gray and Nellie McTauge, he was born in Dedham, Maine, one of 7 children.
At 17, Milo joined the United States Army during WW2 and assisted in the cleanup of the Philippines and Japan. Milo moved to New York and met the love of his life, Claire Ellett. They married on September 18, 1955 and together had three children; David Gray, Kathleen Abed El Hadi and Paul Gray(Linda); 6 grandchildren; Dina Martinez (Ryan), Joseph Abed El Hadi, Jonathan Velez, Nicole Bernard (Joel), Patrick Gray, and Aiya Abed El Hadi; also blessed with 3 great grandchildren; Claire, Silas and Mila. Milo was predeceased by his wife, Claire, his grandson, Joseph, and his siblings, Roy, Horace and Blanche.
Milo grew up loving the outdoors, gardening, fishing and spending time with his family. He loved telling jokes, watching Yankee games and never missed a chance to have dessert! Milo had a full and wonderful life and he was loved by all that he met. There was never a day when he didn't have a smile on his face. He will be dearly missed. Our family would like to thank his caregivers from Hudson Valley Hospice; Angela, Michael and a special thanks to his music therapist who always ended a visit with a Johnny Cash song. A very special thanks to Nadra, his caretaker from the VA, you always made him smile, as well as the Castle Point Health Team.
Memorial services will be held at a future date.
