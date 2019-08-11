|
|
Minnie L. Wainer
April 6, 1930 - August 10, 2019
Ellenville, NY
Minnie L. Wainer, 89, of Ellenville, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. The daughter of the late Nathan and Sylvia (Goldberg) Lonstein, Minnie was born in the Bronx on April 6, 1930.
Minnie was a retired bookkeeper for the family owned Rondout Valley Publishing Company. She was a member of the Noonday Club and Congregation Anshe Tzadyik. Minnie formerly volunteered at the Ellenville Regional Hospital, Florida Hospital Winter Garden, CRC in Kingston, Ellenville Public Library, where she served on the Library Board and was part of the Adult Literacy Program. Minnie also enjoyed her many years of being a Girl Scout and 4-H Leader. She also served as a volunteer for over 55 years for the National Weather Service receiving many awards and commendations. Minnie enjoyed reading, traveling and crocheting.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Bernard Wainer of Ellenville; two daughters, Leslea Mendrysa and her husband, Mark Mendrysa of Kingston, NY, and Marcy Pravetz and her husband, Kenneth Pravetz of Virginia Beach, VA; grandson, Jason Wainer and his wife, Pamela of Rochester, NY; granddaughter, Rachel Pravetz of Norfolk, VA; granddaughter, Zoe Mendrysa of Kingston, NY; grandson, Shawn Pravetz of Virginia Beach, VA; sisters-in-law, Phelene Lonstein of Ellenville and Harriet Lonstein of Sebring, FL; her four great-grandchildren: Alexa, Grace, Lauryn and Bryce who loved and adored her and Danica who added additional love, many nieces and nephews and family friend and caregiver, Carol Potenza who Minnie delighted in seeing each day, the Couse family (Dan, Jen, Keegan, Celia, Makenna) who Minnie was blessed to have in her life.
Minnie was predeceased by her parents and her brothers, Martin H. Lonstein and Gary P. Lonstein.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 12 at the Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home/Congregation Anshe Tzadyik Synagogue, 186 Canal Street, Ellenville, NY. Burial will immediately follow in the family plot at the Anshe Tzadyik Synagogue Cemetery, Route 209, Wawarsing, NY.
Many thanks to the kind and caring staff of Ellenville Regional Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Minnie's honor to the Ellenville Public Library or Ellenville Regional Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home - Ellenville; "Honorably Serving the Tri-County Jewish Community for 70 Years" 845-794-7474 or www.josephngarlickfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019