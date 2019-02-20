|
Minnie Napolitano
February 21, 1929 - February 17, 2019
Pine Bush, NY
Minnie Napolitano, a Home maker and longtime resident of the area passed away on Sunday February 17, 2019 at her home. She was 89. The daughter of the late Albert Romer and Isarella Crane Romer, she was born on February 21, 1929 in Amity, NY.
Minnie was a well known devoted Catholic and a parishioner at the Church of the Infant Saviour. She worked diligently, with her late husband Joseph, as the secretary for Napolitano Construction. Minnie loved gardening and loved being home and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her loving children, Sheri Lynn Lewis and her husband, Randy of Wurtsboro, Joseph Napolitano and his wife, Susan of Thompson Ridge; beloved grandchildren, Melissa Lewis and her partner, Kyle Jones of Albany, Steven Napolitano and his wife, Syrmo of Thompson Ridge, Andrea Napolitano of Searsville, Caitlin Napolitano and her partner, Cody Beahan of Westbrookville; great-grandchildren, Sean Jones, Ava Jones, Mia Jones, Alyssa Napolitano, and Sarina Beahan. Minnie is further survived by many nieces and nephews, and is predeceased by her husband, Joseph J. Napolitano, four brothers, and five sisters.
Visitation will be held on Saturday February 23, 2019 from 2-7pm at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc. Pine Bush. Funeral services will be offered at 6:30pm at the funeral home. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Newburgh.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Maria Fareri Children's Hospital https://www.mariafarerichildrens.org/
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019