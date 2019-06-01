|
|
Mira N. Michelotti
August 7, 1944 - May 31, 2019
Bullville, NY
Mira N. Michelotti, a 24 year area resident, entered into rest on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Orange Regional Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill, NY. She was 74 years of age. The daughter of the late James Philip and Elisa Severino Farr, she was born on August 7, 1944 in Hollywood, FL.
Survivors include her husband, John R. Michelotti, at home in Bullville; her children, Sheri Etter and her husband, Greg of San Diego, CA, James Duke of Orlando, FL and Kelly Duke of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; her step-son, Gary Duke and his wife, Robin of North Carolina; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; her brothers, Daniel Farr and his wife, Gail and Gary Farr, both of Tallahassee, FL.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, June 3rd at the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, 26 Grove St., Middletown, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4th at St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church, 2800 Route 17K, Bullville, NY. Reverend Sean Harlow, O. Carm will officiate. Interment will follow in Scotchtown Cemetery in the Town of Wallkill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mira's name to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. For directions, or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 1 to June 2, 2019