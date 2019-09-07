Home

Missionary Helen Long

Missionary Helen Long Obituary
Missionary Helen Long
September 1, 2019
White Lake, NY
Missionary Helen Long, 85 of White Lake, NY, transitioned peacefully home to the Lord, on September 1, 2019 with her family by her side.
As an active member of her community, she was a Missionary, Tailor/Seamstress, Milliner, Presenter, Volunteer-Tutor for Literacy of America, and retiree of Community General Hospital.
She leaves to cherish her legacy two daughters, one son-in-law, four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.
All are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life evening worship at 7 p.m., Friday, September 13th at Kings Chapel Mission Church, 15 Spring St., Monticello, NY. The family will receive friends for visitation from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, September 14th at 55 Bethlehem Temple Church, Monticello, NY with Homegoing service immediately following. Interment will take place at Rockridge Cemetery, Monticello.
Prayerline, 8 a.m. Mon. 712-775-7031 cd: 762748759
Arrangements entrusted to Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
