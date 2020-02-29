Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Moises Guadalupe


1975 - 2020
Moises Guadalupe Obituary
Moises Guadalupe
March 22, 1975 - February 28, 2020
Westtown, NY
Moises Guadalupe of Westtown, NY, a former forklift operator, passed away on February 28, 2020 at his home. He was 44.
The son of Elbin Guadalupe and Anna Garcia, he was born on March 22, 1975 in Puerto Rico.
Survivors include his wife, Tara DiStefano Guadalupe; his children: Yarimar Guadalupe-Lopez, Neisha Lee Guadalupe-Lopez, Jacob Guadalupe, Aiden Guadalupe, and Amber Guadalupe; his father, Elbin Guadalupe and his mother, Anna Garcia Ramos; his grandchildren: Kaleb Leon Guadalupe and Jhenxier Marrero Guadalupe; his brothers: Armando Guadalupe Ramos and Elvin Guadalupe Ramos and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4 at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St., Middletown, NY. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
