Molly G. Hamilton
July 13, 2020
Kingston, NY
Molly G. Hamilton, of Kingston, died Monday, July 13, 2020. She was 60 years old.
Born in Oneonta, NY, she was a daughter of the late Claude and Dorothy Pierce Hamilton.
Molly was a bright light to those who knew her. Passionate for many things, she was a talented musician and singer, animal lover, and enjoyed fishing in the lake she lived on. Molly was part of the Freedom First Motorcycle Club and found great joy in riding. She will be greatly missed by many.
Molly is survived by her husband of ten years, Peter Carey of Kingston; her daughter, Ashlie Blake and husband, Matthew of Westtown, NY; a brother, Robert Hamilton and his wife, Arlene of Inverness, FL; three sisters: Janice Wood of Florida, Claudia Hamilton of Florida and Terri Beers and husband, Ted of Otego, NY; and three grandchildren: Brighton, Samuel and Elias Blake. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral Service and Interment for Molly will be privately held.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Woodstock Animal Sanctuary located in High Falls, NY.
