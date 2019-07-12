Mona M. Hughes

February 4, 1935 - July 11, 2019

New Hampton, New York

Mona went home to be with her Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ on July 11, 2019.

She was born on February 4, 1935 in Hartsville, NY to Donald and Gertrude Hosmer.

She graduated from Jasper Central School and Hornell Business School.

Her greatest joy was her family while serving her Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ. While bringing up children, she also helped, when needed, in The Hughes Agency Insurance Business. Mona served over forty years with the Gideon International, placing Bibles and witnessing. She served in all offices of Orange County Gideons Auxiliary, and also was proud to be State Auxiliary President for three years. Over the years, the Gideons and Auxiliary helped to make her life more enjoyable, as well as a very important part of her life.

Mona is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Lyle L. Hughes. Together they had five children: Douglas (Jane) Hughes, Darla (David) Diehl, Dale (Beverly) Hughes, Dawn Barry, and predeceased by her son, Darryn. She is also survived by four sisters: Donna, Janice, Joyce and June; nine grandchildren: Billy, Chris and wife, Katie, Tim and fiancé, Kelsey, Eileen, Alyssa and her husband, James, Samuel, Matthew and his wife, Heather, David, Marie and her husband, Connor; four great-grandchildren: Elijah, Haley, Elizabeth and Nora.

A special thank you goes to our Pastor, Mason Whitley, our many friends and family for their prayers and support at such a difficult time in our lives

Heartfelt thanks to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties for their daily care of Mona in her own home. The care of the nurses was outstanding.

Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 15 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY. A Funeral Service will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16 at Denton Presbyterian Church, 22 County Route 56, New Hampton, NY.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home. www.applebee-mcphillips.com Published in Times Herald-Record from July 12 to July 13, 2019