Mona Mary LeHuray Kehoe
April 26, 1920 - September 27, 2020
Middletown, NY
Mona Mary LeHuray Kehoe, a longtime Middletown resident, died peacefully at her daughter's home on September 27, 2020 in Locust Grove, VA. She was 100 years old. The daughter of the late Denis Dunne and Catherine McGowan, she was born on April 26, 1920 in Greystones, County Wicklow, Ireland. At age 17 she moved to London, England, with her older siblings where she experienced the Battle of Britain and the Blitz first hand, surviving a direct bomb hit on her apartment building. Because she worked an essential job she was evacuated to Ottershaw College near Aldershot where she met a Canadian soldier stationed nearby, Stephen Bartlett LeHuray. They married in London in 1941 and, after the war, returned to his home in Quebec, ultimately immigrating to the United States in 1952. Mona and Stephen shared 41 years together until his death in 1982. In about 1955, Mona began working in the composing room for the Middletown Record, which later merged with the Middletown Times-Herald. She was a founding member and long-time member of the Board of the Middletown credit union. She was also a founding member of the Irish American Society of Middletown, which began the tradition of St. Patrick's Day parades that continues today as the Mid-Hudson Valley St. Patrick's Day parade. She was Grand Marshall of the Mid-Hudson parade in 1999.
Retiring from the Record in 1984, she married Henry Kehoe. Together they continued to serve their families, their church, and their community while travelling widely until his death in 2004. She was a long-time member of St. Joseph's Parish and, after her marriage to Henry, joined Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish where she served as a Eucharist Minister and a member of the Altar Guild. Mona is survived by four of her five children, Brian LeHuray (Teri Threm) and Lynn LeHuray- both of Middletown – and Anne LeHuray of Locust Grove, VA and Neil LeHuray (Pam Wiebe) of Richmond, VA. She leaves four grandchildren, Erica, Evin, Emily, and Elizabeth as well as numerous nieces and nephews in Ireland, England, and Canada. Mona is also mourned as the loving step-mother and step-grandmother to Henry Kehoe's children and grandchildren. Her eldest son, Stephen Denis LeHuray, passed in 2003.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 am on Friday , October 2 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 90 Euclid Avenue, Middletown. Private burial will take place in in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Middletown, NY. www.applebee-mcphillips.com