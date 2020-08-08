Monika E. Rose
May 5, 1944 - August 1, 2020
Middletown, NY
Monika E. Rose of Middletown, NY, a retired office assistant at Citizens Communications and a longtime resident of the area, passed away on August 1, 2020 in the Kaplan Family Hospice in Newburgh, NY. She was 76.
The daughter of the late Hans and Alfrieda Roeper, she was born on May 5, 1944 in Germany.
Survivors include her husband, Gilbert Rose at home and her stepchildren, Cynthia Brown and Andrew Rose. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com