Morton J. Berman
November 17, 1933 - October 27, 2019
Gardiner, NY
Morton J. Berman, age 85 of Gardiner, NY, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on October 27, 2019 at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, NY. The son of the late Benjamin and Gertrude Pitcher Berman, he was born on November 17, 1933 in Brooklyn, NY. He will be dearly missed.
Mort honorably served his country in the Navy during the Korean War. He worked as an elementary school teacher for the Newburgh School District, specifically Union Grove and Temple Hill Elementary Schools. Mort enjoyed his daily time spent at Gold's Gym in Newburgh. He was an avid runner, participating in many local road races, often times finishing first place in his age division. Animals were very important to him, and he leaves behind his dear cat, Sally.
Survivors include his long-time companion, Charlene D. Wynkoop of Wallkill, NY; daughter, Joanne Berman Juskus and her partner, Adrian Bond of Annapolis, MD; sisters, Ruth Heinlein of El Paso, TX and Helen Purcell of New York City; grandchildren, David Duff and his wife, Elena of Brandywine, MD, Anjana Duff and her partner, Darryl Pastor, of Columbia, MD, Dylan Juskus of Columbia, MD; son-in-law, Rufus Juskus of Columbia, MD; many nieces, nephews and dear friends. In addition to his parents, Mort was predeceased by his former wife, Carol Berman.
A memorial visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30th at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St., Walden, NY 12586. Graveside services and burial of ashes will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 31st at Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mort's memory to the Walden Humane Society, 2489 Albany Post Rd. Walden, NY 12586.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019