MSgt Ray H. Hopkins U.S Air Force
April 4, 1929 - December 6, 2019
Beacon, NY
Master Sergeant Ray Hobart Hopkins, U.S. Air Force of Beacon, NY, and a resident of the area passed away on Friday December 6, 2019, in Newburgh. He was 90.
He was born on April 4, 1929 in the coal mining mountains of Eastern Kentucky. He was the son of the late Ed Hopkins and Irene Messer Hopkins.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Bandi Hopkins of Beacon; two sons: David M.Hopkins and his life-long companion, Terri Cook of Newburgh and Donald R. Hopkins and his wife, Bozena of South Fallsburg, NY; three daughters: Doris A. Zicari and her husband, Peter of Cleveland Heights, OH, Diane M. Phillips and her husband, Robert of Perry, AR, and Claire I. Vigna and her husband, Thomas of Hopewell Junction, NY. He has three grandchildren: Anthony William Zicari, Courtney Claire Vigna and Kyle Thomas Vigna. He is also survived by his brother, Rodney Hopkins of Kentucky; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Reed Hopkins and his sister, Ruth Steele.
Sergeant Hopkins served in the U.S. Air Force for over 21 years,serving in the U.S., as well as internationally in Japan, Moracco and Italy. From Italy he transferred to the 5th Air Force Headquarters in Stewart AFB, Newburgh, where he retired in 1969.
He was a fun-loving, kind, gentle man who loved children, gardening, shopping and listening to music. He will be deeply missed.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday December 16 at the Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St.Walden, NY. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Reverend James Van Houten will officiate. Burial will be in Orange County Veterans Cemetery in Goshen, NY.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to the Wounded Warroir Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, in Ray's Memory.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019