Muguette M. Kozaczek
Muguette M. Kozaczek
November 5, 1933 - October 21, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Muguette M. "Mickey" Kozaczek, a longtime resident of the Newburgh area entered into rest peacefully on October 21st in Newburgh, New York. She was 86 years old.
A loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to all, Muguette was born on November 5, 1933 in Moosejaw, Saskatchewan, Canada to Aline and Azarie Campeau. Muguette was one of thirteen children and was raised in Quebec, Canada. She met her husband and soul mate, Ludwig Kozaczek in 1960 after being set up on a blind date – it was truly love at first sight for them both. After marrying she moved to the United States in 1961 to start her family.
Muguette was one of a kind and her vibrant personality, luminous smile and witty charm lit up any room. She had a childlike joy in the simple things that life could bring. She loved good food, cooking and socializing, and playing poker on her Kindle. Playing cards with her large family and the sights and sounds of a slot machine paying out were some of her most favorite pastimes. Muguette was committed to her Catholic faith and had a steadfast belief in prayer. Most of all, Muguette loved spending time with her family and loved each and every one of them unconditionally as they did her.
Muguette is predeceased by her husband, Ludwig and her son, Ludwik who tragically passed away earlier this year. She is survived by her two daughters, Muguette Kuhnel and husband, Mark Kuhnel of Kingston, Andree Kozaczek and partner, Steve Neugebauer of Newburgh, and two grandchildren, Chelsea Kress and fiancé, Martin Lowery and Logan Kress, both from Newburgh.
Due to the current pandemic and restrictions on international travel, services will be planned for a future date to be announced. To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
