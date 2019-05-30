|
|
Murray Bilmes
March 4, 1926 - May 29, 2019
West Hartford, CT
Murray Bilmes, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, died peacefully Wednesday in West Hartford, CT. He was 93.
Murray was a well-respected attorney who practiced with his late wife, Frances Eve Bilmes, for many years in Pine Bush, and also served many years as the attorney for the Town of Crawford. He also did mediation for the NY Public Employment Relations Board.
Murray is survived by his children David, of Southbury, CT; Jonathan, of West Hartford, CT, and his wife, Barbara Becker; Orah, of San Diego; Joshua, of New York City; and Noah, of Rocky Hill, CT, and his wife Jennifer, along with six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The son of the late Saul and Celia Bilmes, he was born in Brooklyn on March 4, 1926. During World War II, he was an ensign in the Navy and served on a supply ship, the USS Mazer, in the Pacific theater.
After the war, he attended City College of New York and Columbia University, before going to law school. He began his legal career in New York City before moving upstate in 1958, first to Walden, and then to Pine Bush, where he and Frances practiced law together until 1995, when they retired and moved to Florida, and then to West Hartford.
While living in Pine Bush, Murray was active in many organizations, including Boys State for the American Legion, and Temple Sinai in Middletown, NY, where he served on the Board of Education. Murray loved literature, opera and sports, especially baseball. He also enjoyed leading the weekly Sabbath services and a discussion of the Torah portion at his assisted living facility. He was an avid bridge player, with Frances Eve as his partner.
Donations may be made to the American Civil Liberty Union, Temple Sinai or the .
A graveside service will take place Friday at 11 a.m. at Temple Sinai Cemetery in Circleville. The family will observe a traditional period of mourning in the Hartford area.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 30 to May 31, 2019