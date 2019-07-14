Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Memorial Funeral Home
396 Main Street
Woodbourne, NY 12788
(845) 434-7363
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Municipal Hall
2 Dairyland Road
Woodridge, NY
Interment
Following Services
Workmen's Circle Cemetery
Glen Wild, NY
Resources
More Obituaries for Murry Pavloff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Murry Pavloff


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Murry Pavloff Obituary
Murry Pavloff
January 9, 1929 - July 14, 2019
Delray Beach Fl, - Formerly of Woodridge, NY
Murry Pavloff of Delray Beach Floriada, formerly of Woodridge NY, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was 90.
He was the son of the Isidore and Eva Zhevetozska Pavloff, born on January 9, 1929 in Brooklyn
Murry proudly served our country as a Sgt. in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was the owner and operator of Murry's Dry Cleaners in South Fallsburg. On his free time he was an active member of his community; he was one of the founding members of the Woodridge Fire Department and Woodridge Ambulance Corp and held many officer positions in both organizations. For many years he was the Village Justice of Woodridge. He was a loving father, grandfather and friend to everyone that knew and loved him, he will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his sons, Andrew Pavloff and his wife, Sherri of Newburgh and Bruce Pavloff of Slingerlands NY; his grandchildren: Matthew Pavloff and his wife, Megan, Adam Pavloff and his girlfriend, Tammy Wong, Rachel Robinson, Leah Robinson; his brother, Louis Pavloff and his wife, Birthe of Carlsbad CA; his companion, Harriett Berger of Delray Beach FL.
He was predeceased by his devoted wife, Rosalind Pavloff; his sister, Blanche Rudikoff; and his brother, Oscar Pavloff.
Funeral service will be held at Noon on Tuesday, July 16 at the Municipal Hall, 2 Dairyland Road, Woodridge, NY 12789. Interment will follow at Workmen's Circle Cemetery, Glen Wild NY, with full military honors.
Arrangements were under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information please call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 14 to July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now