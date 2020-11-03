Myla Williams

June 17, 1998 - October 23, 2020

Newburgh, NY

Myla Williams, a lifelong resident of Newburgh, New York, slipped into the precious mantle of immortality, on October 23, 2020 from Montefiore St Luke's Cornwall Hospital. She was 22 years old.

Born on June 17, 1998 in Newburgh, New York. She was the beloved daughter of Lashon Knight Williams, and Marshall Williams. Myla attended Newburgh Free Academy in Newburgh, New York. She was a friendly kindhearted young woman who people gravitated toward. Myla was a feisty person who loved to sing, she was intelligent and outgoing. Her children were the light of her life who gave her hope to carry on and she adored her nephew, DJ.

Left to cherish memories and recall warmth at the mention of her name are her mother, Lashon Knight, Newburgh, NY and her father, Marshall Williams, Utica, NY; two daughters, Kamiya Johnson, age four, Tia Hall, age three of Newburgh, NY; five sisters, Marshell Williams, Logan Timmons, Dari Williams and two others, Newburgh, NY; three brothers, Marshall Williams Jr., Maurice Owens Jr., Newburgh, NY and Andre Miller, Kingston, NY; three aunts, Glenda Francis (Roy), Renee Knight, and Andrea Antonelli, Newburgh, NY; five uncles, Michael Knight, Anthony Knight, Eric Williams, Andre Robinson, and Derick Beckwith, Newburgh NY; maternal grandmother, Alice Knight, paternal grandmother, Margie Robinson, Newburgh, NY. She also leaves behind a nephew, (DJ) and a host of cousins, other friends, and relatives.

She was predeceased by her maternal grandfather, George Knight, and a brother, Marquis Williams.

Myla was a kind and gentle young woman, who loved her family with passion and commitment. She was a small young woman with a big heart. Myla was deeply loved by both her family and friends and will be greatly missed.

Ms. Williams will repose 10 a.m. to 12 noon, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 76 First Street, Newburgh, NY. Funeral Service 12 noon at the church. (Face Mask and Social Distance REQUIRED). Interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Middlehope, NY.

Professional service entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY.



