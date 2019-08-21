|
|
Myrtle Marie Donnelly
July 14, 1949 - August 19, 2019
Kerhonkson, NY
Myrtle Marie Donnelly of Kerhonkson, NY passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Hospital. She was 70 years old. Myrtle was born on July 14, 1949 in Endicott, NY; she was the daughter of the late Robert and Lillian (Sturdevant) Hyde.
Myrtle had worked at the Villa Roma Resort and Conference Center for 28 years before she retired in January 2017. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, and loved playing cards.
Myrtle is survived by her husband, Ralph Donnelly Sr. whom she married on January 30, 1986 in Greenville, NY; her children: RoseMarie (Joseph) De Puy Sr. of Kerhonkson, NY, Ralph Donnelly Jr. of Cochecton, NY, Cheryl (William) Dannacher of Monticello, NY, Robert (Veronica) Donnelly of Cochecton, NY, Lillian Bernas of Pennsylvania, Dianna (Thomas) Wonesky Jr. of Beach Lake, PA, Myrtle (Joseph) Quinn of Honesdale, PA, Jennifer (Robert) Slater of Castle Rock, CO, and William (Michelle) Harvey of Olympia, WA. Nineteen grandchildren: Ronnie (Nicole), Joseph Jr. (Dakotah), John (Raina), Haley, Thomas III, Scott, Robert Jr., Jessica, Michael, Adam, William Jr, Drew, Luke, Jax, Morgan, Ryan, Josh, Bailey and Kayleigh; five great-grandchildren: Landon, Jackson, Skylar, Marshall and Asher. Also surviving are her siblings: Roberta Hust of Jacksonville, NC, Edward and Diana Hyde of Copperas, TX, Robert and Maria Hyde of Greenburg, KY, Gorden and Bonnie Hyde of Hartville, OH, and George and Susan Hyde of Great Mills, MD, Charles Hyde of Jacksonville, NC.
Visiting will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 24th at Humiston Funeral Home, 30 42nd St., Kerhonkson. A celebration of her life is scheduled for 3:30 that afternoon at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation for Patient Assistance.
To send a personal condolence to Myrtle's family please visit www.humistonfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019