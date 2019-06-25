|
|
Myrtle "Babe" Rohme McCurry
October 5, 1916 - May 26, 2019
Bremerton, WA - Formerly of Newburgh, NY
Myrtle "Babe" McCurry, age 102, died peacefully on May 26, 2019 in Harrison Medical Center. Babe was born October 5, 1916 in Newburgh NY the daughter of Harry Aloyious Rohme and Myrtle Grogan.
She graduated from Newburgh Free Academy in 1934. She was an avid reader and loved studying history. Her goal was to become a teacher but times were hard and money was tight and it was not to be.
In 1950 she married James Donald McCurry, they lived on Henry Ave. with Jim's parents for two years before moving to Edward St. where they welcomed a daughter, Virginia on March 24, 1952.
Babe loved sports, she played basketball in high school as well as tennis, played some golf and was a strong swimmer.
The one sport that she consistently participated in was bowling. Babe bowled for over two decades in the woman's league, mixed doubles and in tournaments throughout the state. On April 5, 1997 she was proud to be inducted into the Newburgh Women's Bowling Hall of Fame.
A lifelong resident of Newburgh, Babe moved to Bremerton, WA. in 1985 to help raise her grandson Brian. They had a very close and loving relationship.
Babe was preceded in death by both of her parents; her nephew Wayne Rohme; her husband James; her sisters Mary Rohme, and Anna Pelella.
She is survived by her daughter Ginnie; grandson Brian his wife Twylight and great granddaughters Jade Kinkaid and Haley Hannah; as well as her brother Harry E. Rohme. She is also survived by many much loved nieces and nephews and their children: Al Pelella, his wife Marissa and their children Christopher and Anthony; Harry Pelella, his wife Cass and their children Susan, Karen and David; Robert J. Pelella, his wife Violet and their children Nicholas and Michael; Judy VanVlack, her husband Harold and their children Jonathan, his wife Kristina and their children Gianna and Jon Jon; Nicole VanVlack; Jerry Pelella, Mickey Pelella his wife Lisa and their children Emily and Megan; Harry Rohme Jr., Patrick Rohme and Ann Purcell.
Funeral arrangements by Tuell-McKee in Bremerton, WA.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 25 to June 26, 2019