Myrtle Vera Hunter Kortright
December 24, 1930 - October 3, 2019
Woodbourne, NY
Myrtle Vera Hunter Kortright, of Woodbourne, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center. She was 88.
She was the daughter of the late Howard and Vera Dice Hunter, born on December 24, 1930 in Ellenville, NY.
Myrtle worked as a counselor for ARC, but her favorite job was babysitting her grandchildren. She was a member of the Claryville Reformed Church, long-time member of the NRA and was an avid NASCAR and Dale Earnhardt fan. In her free time she enjoyed reading and square dancing. She loved the simple beauty of the outdoors, especially flowers and plants. But her greatest love was her family, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren being her biggest joy in life.
She is survived by her children: Sharon Kelly of Neversink, Russell Kortright (Arlene) of Hendersonville, TN and Tim Kortright of Grahamsville; her grandchildren: Preston Kelly and April Kackos (Robert) her great-grandchildren: Courtney Kelly-Ansbro (Scott), Michael and Kimberly Kelly, Christina Kackos-Brunelle (Zachary), Bridget Kackos; and her granddog, "Taz"; as well as a multitude of nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her husband, Preston Kortright who passed away in 2008; her brother, Glen Hunter; and her two sisters, Grace Hunter Loomis and Arlene Hunter De La Marter.
Visitations will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodboure, NY 12788. A funeral service will follow immediately at the funeral. Interment will be at the Grahamsville Crematory.
Arrangements were under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information, please call 845-439-4333 or visit http://www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019