Najee L. Murphy
December 24, 1989 - January 7, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Najee died January 7, 2020 at Montefiore St Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, NY. He was 30 Years old.
Najee Lovell Murphy, the son of Jeffery Murphy and Lisa Ross, was born December 24, 1989 in Newburgh, NY. He was a member of Church of God by Faith Inc., and faithfully apart of the music ministry where he played the drums expertly for over 20 years. He attended Morehouse College in Atlanta, GA and began making a name for himself on campus with the release of his first mixtape, "Opening Act". After graduating in 2011, Najee released his debut album, "Heir Murph", opening the doors to his song placement in GQ Magazine's blog interview featuring Tyler The Creator and Glen O'Brien. This allowed him to begin opening for artists of great caliber such as: Slick Rick, Doug E. Fresh, French Montana, Slum Village, and many others. In 2019, he returned home with the intention of creating a positive wave of energy and did so through the release of his mixtape "Reunited".
He is the Founder of Student Union whose mission is: "To give a voice to the voiceless, to impact societal norms, and to provide a sense of belonging to those who feel they do not belong. We are all "students" of life and we all belong. Ultimately, our mission is to convey these values globally, and ignite an agent of change within all who can call Student Union their home."
Najee was an incredible performer, writer, producer, educator, tutor and overall musical genius whose spirit will live in our hearts forever.
Left to cherish his precious memories are his parents, Jeffery Murphy and Lisa Ross of Newburgh, NY; sisters, Tamika K. Olivier of Newburgh, NY and Jalisa Murphy of Raleigh, NC; Godsister, Lamya Brown of Loganville, GA; loving grandmothers, Callie Brown of Elizabethtown, NC and Norma Crowder of Nyack, NY; special aunts, Sharon (Toni) Campbell of Baltimore, MD, Venice Brown of Bethlehem, GA and Paulette Ross of St. Cloud, FL; special uncles, Ricardo "Pete" Ross of Newburgh, NY, and John Brown (Shea Brown) of Glen Burnie, MD; brothers-in-love, Lemuel Bradley, Dion Johnson, Oswin Benjamin, Elsworth Thompson, Tavares Cotten of Newburgh, NY, Chaz Smedley of San Francisco, CA, Kameron Small and Lairin Taylor of Los Angeles, CA, Taylor Brown of PG County, MA, Omari Holtz of Montclair, NJ, Jasper Hagan of Chicago, IL, Christopher Patterson of Franklin, VA, Niles Jones of Oakland, CA, Noah Wills and Brendan Fludd of Atlanta, GA, Claunick Duronville of West Palm Beach, FL; Admirable Friends, Neicy Bryant and Sisters, Desean Stevens and siblings, Darryl Beamon Jr. and siblings, Shandrieka Davis and Jovi. Bestie/Cousins: Lyndale, Lavante, Lynell, Lamonte Riggins, Tyshawn Brown, Kenton Brown, Kaleb Brown, Kevin Brown, Kyla Eldridge and sister, Denisha Mitchell (Sheldon Mitchell), Roland Willis, Lanny Hines and Host of friends and relatives. Najee was predeceased by his grandfather, Hassel Ross, and his aunt, Pam.
Mr. Murphy will lie in repose 10 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at New Day Tabernacle, 38 Firehouse Road, Plattekill, NY. Funeral Service 11 a.m. at the church. Bishop Christopher Hodge will officiate. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor, NY.
