|
|
Nancy Ann LoScalzo Lussier
July 31, 1948 - April 16, 2020
Monroe, NY
Nancy Ann LoScalzo Lussier, beloved school teacher, mother, wife, sister and daughter, passed away peacefully in her Monroe, NY home Thursday, with her family by her side. She was 71.
Nancy's parents, Anna and Frank, moved from New York, NY to Central Valley, NY in the early 1960s. From that day forward she and her brother, Joseph, would change Orange County forever. After graduating from Monroe Woodbury, Joseph went on to run the Monroe landmark Mr. Cone and Nancy chose a career that was even sweeter. She became a teacher, graduating SUNY Oneonta and returning to MW for almost 30 years, primarily at Pine Tree in grades 2-5.
But Nancy was more than your average teacher. With an infectious sense of humor and unwavering optimism, she went beyond the curriculum to teach life lessons her students still use today. That influence reached out of school too. Through good times and bad, her beautiful smile always lit up a room and made you happy. With Nancy it was never about her, it was always about the people she loved.
Survivors include her husband, Dennis G., sons Dennis M., Germain and his wife Jayne; the extended LoScalzo, Tantillo, Lussier, Lentini, Airo, Garcia, Melcarz, Messuri, LaGamma, and Ganyor families, nieces Robin, Anna, Erica, and Diana; members of Delta Kappa Gamma, the "Gym Ladies," friends from meditation, chemo at Good Sam, her unforgettable oncology team, and so many others.
Her family hopes she rests in peace at the Cemetery Of The Highlands in Highland Mills, NY alongside her parents and brother. A small closed service will be held this week with larger celebration of life
at a TBD date in 2021. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude or Hospice of Orange and Sullivan.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020