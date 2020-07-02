Nancy Ann Palmer
March 22, 1953 - March 30, 2020
Middletown, NY
Nancy Ann Palmer, 67 of Middletown NY, passed away on March 30, 2020 in Middletown NY. Nancy was a loving person with a heart of gold and will be missed by her family and friends.
Nancy was born in Middletown, NY to Elmer Palmer and Rose Palmer on March 22 1953. She graduated from Middletown High School and worked as a warehouse worker at various businesses in the Middletown area. Her hobbies were bowling, swimming, cross country skiing, puzzles, playing cards, lotto, horseback riding, score keeping at basketball games and driving her truck.
She is survived by her brother, Larry Palmer and her sister, Beatrice Palmer of Middletown and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brothers: Elmer Palmer, Ronald Palmer, Robert Palmer and Donald Palmer. She is also predeceased by her sisters: Sue Palmer, Helen Bloom and Patricia Talmadge.
The entire family would like to thank nurses and staff members at Middletown Park Manor for their help in taking care of Nancy.
Funeral services will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on July 18, 2020 at Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, 33 Railroad Avenue, Middletown. A burial of her ashes will follow at Wallkill Cemetery.
