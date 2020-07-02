1/1
Nancy Ann Palmer
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Ann Palmer
March 22, 1953 - March 30, 2020
Middletown, NY
Nancy Ann Palmer, 67 of Middletown NY, passed away on March 30, 2020 in Middletown NY. Nancy was a loving person with a heart of gold and will be missed by her family and friends.
Nancy was born in Middletown, NY to Elmer Palmer and Rose Palmer on March 22 1953. She graduated from Middletown High School and worked as a warehouse worker at various businesses in the Middletown area. Her hobbies were bowling, swimming, cross country skiing, puzzles, playing cards, lotto, horseback riding, score keeping at basketball games and driving her truck.
She is survived by her brother, Larry Palmer and her sister, Beatrice Palmer of Middletown and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brothers: Elmer Palmer, Ronald Palmer, Robert Palmer and Donald Palmer. She is also predeceased by her sisters: Sue Palmer, Helen Bloom and Patricia Talmadge.
The entire family would like to thank nurses and staff members at Middletown Park Manor for their help in taking care of Nancy.
Funeral services will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on July 18, 2020 at Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, 33 Railroad Avenue, Middletown. A burial of her ashes will follow at Wallkill Cemetery.
Messages of condolences may be left at www.DeWittFH.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 2 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Funeral service
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Morse Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Morse Funeral Home Inc
33 Railroad Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6918
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved