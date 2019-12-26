|
Nancy Benson
February 14, 1942 - December 25, 2019
Rock Hill, NY
Nancy Benson of Rock Hill, a homemaker and longtime resident of the area, passed away on Christmas Day, 2019 at the Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, surrounded by her loving family. She was 77.
The daughter of the late Frank Striffler and Jeanette Kimmel Striffler, she was born February 14, 1942 in Brooklyn.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years: Raymond G. Benson; a son: Richard Benson (Tina); two daughters: Jeanette Taggart (Bob) and Jodi Benson; grandchildren: Nicholas Benson (Kate), Lindsey Benson, Bobby Taggart, Nikki Rasnick (Eli), Maria Gonzalez (Manny), Jordan Canto and Colin Canto; three great grandchildren: Vera, Aggie and her little boy Osias; her siblings: Barbara VanGordon, Virginia Galloway (Bob), and Allan Striffler; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister: Jeanette Striffler.
A memorial Mass will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 28 at at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 180 Sullivan St. in Wurtsboro with Fr. Peter Madori officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the or to the
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019