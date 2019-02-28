|
Nancy C. Lavelle
September 4, 1930 - February 25, 2019
Willowemoc, NY
Nancy C. Lavelle, a lifetime resident of Willowemoc, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Westchester Medical Center with her loving daughter, Sarah "Sal", daughter-in-law, Kelly and grandson, James by her side. She was 88. The daughter of the late James and Sarah Burris Brown, Nancy was born on September 4, 1930 in Willowemoc, NY.
Nancy was very proud of her Willowemoc roots and raised her seven children there. She never wanted to stray far from her home and passed that proud legacy onto her children, grandchildren and great grandchild. Nancy loved spending time knitting, which was taught to her by her Dad, crocheting, reading, gathering wood and quilting. She would spend many hours making handmade blankets and other items to donate to St. Peter's Church in Liberty, and to Veteran groups. She loved to go on ATV "buggy" rides through the beautiful trails of Willowemoc with her grandchildren and especially her great grandson Jacob. For the last few years she was lovingly cared for by her daughter, Sal, who took her out on buggy rides right up until the winter season. Nancy's greatest accomplishment was raising and caring for her family. She will be dearly missed.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her three daughters, Sal of Willowemoc, Martina and her husband, Mike of Lake Tahoe, Susan of Daytona Beach; her son, Francis "Mac" and his wife, Georgina of Tucson; her daughter-in-law, Kelly of Middletown; her grandchildren, Celina and her husband, Mitchell, James, Alyssa, Ian, Kirsten, Sarah, Joseph, Justin and her very special great grandson, Jacob.
She was predeceased by her husband, Francis; two sons, James and Alan; one daughter, Nancy; and three grandchildren, Johnny, Joshua and George.
A special thanks goes to her long time neighbors, who were always willing to look out for and help her along the way, and especially her good friend, Claudia, who was with her most everyday.
Family will receive visitors on March 2, 2019 from 12 noon to 2 p.m. and 6 to 8 .p.m and March 3, 2019 from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at 73 Browns Road, Livingston Manor, NY 12758. A graveside service will be held on March 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Grahamsville Rural Cemetery, State Route 55, Grahamsville, NY 12740. Fr. Ed Badar will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nancy's name may be made to the Sullivan County Veteran's Coalition at PO Box 1527, Monticello, NY 12701.
Arrangements are under the direction of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, 275 S. Main Street, Liberty, NY 12754.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019