Nancy Carol Titsworth
January 1, 1955 - March 14, 2019
Middletown, New York
Nancy Carol Titsworth, 64, of Middletown, NY passed away peacefully on March 14, 2019 in Middletown Park Rehab and Health Care Center.
Nancy was born in Middletown, NY to Alice and Robert Titsworth on January 1, 1955. She was the First Baby of the New Year in 1955. She retired from the City of Middletown and then started her second career as a real estate agent which was a passion of hers.
Nancy is survived by her mother, Alice Titsworth at home. Her two sisters, Elaine Corkey and her husband, Lawrence of Rock Hill and Peggy Talmadge of Middletown, her five nieces: Lisa Connolly and her husband, James, Jennifer Small and her husband, Marcus T., Susan Jones and her husband, Richard, Kelly Davis and her husband, Randal and Tracy Becker and her husband, Robert Jr. and several great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Titsworth and her brother-in-law, John Talmadge.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Dr. Shahid, Dr. Yeddu, Dr. Sethi, Katie Rudy Tomczak, the Crystal Run Oncology team and the staff at Middletown Park Rehab and Health Care Center.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 17th at Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, 33 Railroad Avenue, Middletown NY. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 18th at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Warwick Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the .
Arrangements are under the direction of the Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, 33 Railroad Ave., Middletown NY 10940, 845-343-6918. Messages of Condolences can be left at www.morsefuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019