Nancy Covell

June 13, 1933 - October 26, 2020

Middletown, NY

Nancy Nott Covell, 87, of Middletown, NY passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family early morning on Monday, October 26th, 2020. Nancy "Nan" was born on June 13, 1933 at the family dairy farm (Clover Hill) in Norwich, VT to the late Merton "Jim" and Erminie Nott. Nancy graduated Hartford High School in 1951. She spent much of her childhood helping out on the farm by washing milking equipment and driving the tractor while baling hay. Nancy went to college at the University of Vermont where she graduated with a Bachelors degree in 1955. She then completed a one year internship in 1956 as a dietician in Los Angeles, CA. Nancy earned her masters degree through Teachers College, Columbia University in 1964. She worked as a Registered Dietician at the White River Junction VA, Albany Medical Center, Middletown Psychiatric Center, and retired from Castle Point VA in 2000. She also taught nutrition at Roosevelt Hospital School of Nursing in NJ. Nancy married the love of her life, Paul Lawrence Covell, on February 11th, 1961 at Hartford Congregational Church in Hartford, VT. Nancy and Paul welcomed two sons, Jay and Matthew, to complete their family. Nancy had a passion for music, both playing and listening. She played many instruments over the years but the flute was her specialty. She played in a summer band in Port Jervis for many years, and often traveled to and played in places such as San Francisco and Carnegie Hall in NYC. Nancy was a long time member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Middletown, NY and especially enjoyed attending the Dorcas women's group for fellowshipping. Nancy enjoyed traveling, arts & crafts, reading (especially to children), watching football, theater, and giving back to her community in meaningful ways. She especially took pride in contributing to organizations involved with VA services. Nancy is predeceased by her husband, Paul, and step grandson, Justin Finkel. She is survived by her brother, Sherill (Judy) Nott; two sons, Jay (Bonnie Finkel) and Matthew; grandchildren, Jessica, Edward, and Gage; step-grandchildren, Dylan and Ronald Finkel; nieces, Katie (Clyde) and Tammy Nott; and many cousins. In the last year of her time with us, Nancy was assisted in her care at home by Kay, whom Nancy adored. The family couldn't be more grateful to have known she was in such good hands at the end of her life. Nancy's presence in this world was a quiet and humble one but made such an unforgettable impact on anyone who knew her. She offered a warm smile and helping hand to anyone who needed it. Her family and friends always knew they could count on her for love and support, no matter what. She was the definition of grace and while those who loved her will miss her forever, we take comfort knowing she is reunited with her loving husband. Thank you for bringing such a light and heart of gold into this world, Nana. Visiting hours will be Thursday, October 29th, 2020 from 6pm-8pm at Martinez-Morse Funeral Home in Middletown, NY. She will be laid to rest in the family plot in Vermont at a later date in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, please think of Nancy the next time you feel the need to express a random anonymous act of kindness.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store