Nancy E. DeGroat
April 12, 1945 - March 19, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Nancy E. DeGroat of Newburgh, NY died on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center, Middletown. She was 73.
She was born April 12, 1945 in Port Jervis, NY the daughter of the late Roy Decker and the late Hilda M. Morgan Decker. She was also predeceased by her adoptive parents, who raised her, the late Clarence and Ida Comfort.
Nancy worked as a Nurse's Aide at the Middletown Psychiatric Center in Middletown, NY.
A family statement read: She was a compassionate, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who had unconditional love for her family and friends.
Surviving are three sons: Stewart W. DeGroat, Jr. and his companion, Gert Parks of Middletown, NY, Robert M. DeGroat, Sr. and his girlfriend, Kelly Henken of Newburgh, NY, Joseph A. DeGroat and his fiancé, Wanda Green of Harris, NY; father of her children: Stewart W. DeGroat, Sr. of Middletown, NY; three half siblings of her children: Tanya DeGroat, Jonathan DeGroat, and Brittney DeGroat who had the respect of Nancy as if they were her biological children; five siblings: John Decker, Blanche Banghart, Karen Comfort, Miles Comfort and Shawn Comfort; 11 grandchildren: Mark Gordon and his wife, Marissa, Maurice Lewis and his wife, Amanda, Shameeka Lewis, Keesha Lewis, Stewart DeGroat III, Mark DeGroat and his girlfriend, Holly Powers, Robert DeGroat Jr. and his wife, Tina, Alyssa DeGroat, Isaiah DeGroat, Matthew DeGroat and Michael DeGroat 18 great-grandchildren; also several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Nancy was predeceased by her daughter, Mary E. DeGroat; grandson, Anthony J. DeGroat; sister, Doreen Holifield; and brother, Geno Comfort.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 23 at Pine Grove Cemetery, Rose Lane, Matamoras, PA with Rev. Dominic Reyes officiating.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. 845.856.5191 For additional information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019