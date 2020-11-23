1/1
Nancy E. McKeegan
1933 - 2020
Newburgh, NY
Nancy E. McKeegan, of Newburgh, entered into rest on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was 87.
Daughter of the late Harold and Mildred (Sjoberg) Larson, she was born on March 7, 1933 in Newburgh, NY.
Nancy was a retired Assistant Vice President for Fleet Bank in Newburgh. Nancy was Life member of the Grace United Methodist Church and a member of their Women's Society, a Sunday School Teacher and active with the Food Pantry. She was also a member of Zonta International.
Survivors include a son, James (Tess) McKeegan of Milanville, PA; a daughter, Diane (Bart) Reilly of Marlboro; two grandchildren, Megan (Keegan) Reilly Goepfert and Brittany (Liam) Fay; three great grandchildren, Rune, Rigel, Declan, and one on the way.
Visitation will take place from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY.
A Funeral Service will follow at 6:30 p.m. at the Funeral Home with the Rev. Jeffrey Hooker officiating.
Due to the continued public health concerns, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time, please be respectful of your time visiting. Facial covering must be worn in the funeral home at all times, and social distancing must be practiced.
Private cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy's memory can be made to Grace United Methodist Church, PO Box 2556, Newburgh, NY 12551.
Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
