Nancy Fitzpatrick Koenig
April 19, 1945 - January 27, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Nancy Fitzpatrick Koenig, age 73 passed away peacefully at home January 27, 2019 with her loving husband by her side. Nancy was born on April 19,1945 in Port Jervis NY to Myrtle and James Fitzpatrick. She graduated from Port Jervis High School class of '63. After High School Nancy attended Orange County Community College.
Nancy was a waitress at the Eddy Farm Hotel and Resort for over fifteen years, she became a favorite of the Eddy Farm guests and would receive Birthday and Holiday cards from them long after she retired from waitressing.
More recently Nancy became an independent home health care worker for the elderly and soon was in great demand, Nancy loved her clients and provided excellent care. A county nurse in Milford PA stopped for routine check on a client of Nancy's and told her "Nancy if you should ever need home health care, I hope you have someone as kind,caring and capable as you are."
Nancy was a person of faith, she and her family were devoted active members of Drew United Methodist Church for generations. Nancy loved to decorate for all occasions, as an adult Nancy became the principle decorator for quite a few years at Drew Church especially Christmas, Easter and of course St. Patrick's Day.
Nancy was a member of the Old Mine Road Chapter DAR for forty two years and served as Chaplin for the last ten years, she was also a DAR flag bearer for all parades in Port Jervis, as well as Flag Day ceremonies. As a child Nancy was a member of Triangle Girls of the Eastern star, a youth group that fosters leadership qualities, life skills and empathy for those less fortunate as well as dressing up in fancy gowns and having fun. Nancy was also a passionate student of American History and the founding of our great country. She would create dazzling annual displays for constitution week at the Port Jervis Public Library on behalf of the DAR.
Nancy was an active partner, promoter and ambassador for her artist husband Peter and his work " Nancy played a huge role in the success I've had as a professional artist, she was the guiding light while we traveled along that very winding road", Peter gave her the official title " Director of attitude" and that she was!
Nancy had a gift, she was able to see the natural world with the clarity and innocence of a child's eye, the wonder and beauty in her own backyard with the passing of each season, the fauns with their mother, the rabbits and their babies the hawks she would shoo away when she felt the baby rabbits were threatened. She was able to do this each day with the wonder of a child as if it were the for the first time...That's a Gift.
Although Nancy wasn't able to have children of her own, of course, that made her quite sad. However, she became a beloved mother, aunt, Godmother to countless children over the years, including her husband's two children, Tim and Patti. She was a natural at being a great mom and parent.
Nancy was the kindest most beautiful soul I have ever known; our family is heartbroken at the loss of this special woman, wife and mother, Nancy will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
I would like to leave you with a quote that Nancy liked to recite; " Always remember, Tenderly we treasure the past, with memories that will always last....Goodbye is not forever..Goodbye is not the end...It simply means 'So long for now'..Until we meet again."
Nancy was predeceased by her parents, Myrtle and James Fitzpatrick.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Peter at home, her son, Tim and wife, Alisa of Merrick NY; a daughter, Patti of Washingtonville NY; grandson, Logan; granddaughter, Stephanie and great-granddaughter, Lila Sage; her cousin, Betsy Delsanto and husband, John of Catlettsburg, KY, cousins: Greta Crank and husband, Chris of Greyson, KY, and Lori Gerlach and husband, Bill of Slate Hill, NY.
Memorial services will be held 12:30 p.m., Saturday, April 27, at the Drew United Methodist Church, 49 Sussex St., Port Jervis, NY. Rev. Nancy Vonderhorst and Rev. Paul Zorn will officiate. Interment will take place at later time at Pine Hill Cemetery, Sparrowbush, NY.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
