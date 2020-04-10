|
Nancy Gerlach
April 5, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Nancy passed away April 5, 2020 in Queens, NY. She is survived by her mother, Dorothy; sister, Donna; brother, Sam and sister-in-law, Amy, all of New Windsor, NY; also her niece, Gina of New York City and sister, Joann and brother-in-law, Richard of Gulfport, MS.
Nancy had many problems over the years, none of them through any fault of her own, but she always had a good heart and loved us all very much.
I am grateful that I was able to visit her with our beloved niece Gina recently. Also that Sam, Amy and I were able to visit Nancy for what turned out to be her last Christmas. Goodbye Nancy, We love you.
**DUE TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS, Funeral Services will be private for the family. Please visit Nancy's Guestbook at www.scarrfuneralhome.net
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020