Nancy Jacobson Rikert
March 16, 1932 - July 11, 2019
Greensboro, NC
Nancy Jacobson Rikert of Greensboro, NC and a long-time resident of Orange County, NY passed away on July 11, 2019. She was 87 years old. The daughter of the late Allan and Signe (nee Granberg) Jacobson, Nancy was born March 16, 1932 in Worcester, MA. Fond memories of her childhood in Brookfield, MA included sailing to Sweden in 1948 on the "Gripsholm" to visit relatives. She was a member in the Masonic Youth Service Organization, The Rainbow Girls.
Nancy graduated from Brookfield High School in 1950. She attended the University of Massachusetts where she was an active member of Sigma Kappa sorority, serving as president in 1954. She graduated with a degree in Sociology.
Following several years as a senior caseworker of Orange County Dept. of Social Services, Nancy became the certified New York State Attendance Teacher for the Washingtonville School District, and subsequently, for the Beacon City School District, retiring in 1992. She was a Deacon of the Union Presbyterian Church in Newburgh, NY.
Nancy is survived by daughter, Susan Rikert of Greensboro, NC; son, David Rikert of Bozeman, MT; former husband, Paul Rikert; granddaughter, Sarah Ann Rikert of Centennial, CO; and many cousins in Sweden. She was predeceased in death by her companion of 17 years, Harry Levine.
A memorial service will be held on September 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Union Presbyterian Church in Newburgh, NY. Interment of ashes will be at Brookfield Cemetery in the family plot.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Union Presbyterian Church, 44 Balmville Rd., Newburgh, NY 12550 or .
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 25 to July 28, 2019