Nancy (Ruggiero) Karp

June 20, 1953 - November 6, 2020

Otisville, NY

Nancy Karp of Otisville, NY, passed away on Friday, November 6th, after a two-year battle with cancer. She was 67.

Nancy was the daughter of Angelo and Irene Ruggiero of Wallkill. She was a graduate of Wallkill High School and Harriman College, where she earned an Associate's Degree in Fine Arts. Throughout her career, Nancy worked in various aspects of graphic arts, beginning with two local newpapers, The Citizen Herald and The Cornwall Local. She entered the field of advertising with a job at DeVito and Associates in Goshen, eventually launching a successful advertising agency of her own. More recently, she worked for NYNEX, Cornell Cooperative Extension and SUNY Orange.

Nancy was an active member of Grace Episcopal Church in Middletown, where, among other activities, she sang in the choir. She also participated in a number of community choral groups, including Orange County Classic Choral Society, with whom she sang at Carnegie Hall on three occasions. Sharing her talent for graphic arts, Nancy also created publications for many of these groups as well as for the Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra and the American Guild of Organists. In addition to her passion for her church and music, Nancy was an avid gardener, an animal lover, and an adventurous cook who enjoyed creating and sharing foods of all kinds.

Family was deeply important to Nancy. She was a loving daughter, caring sister and aunt, and devoted spouse. She is survived by her husband, Steven Karp of Otisville; her brothers Paul Ruggiero of Cornwall-on–Hudson NY, and Rick Ruggiero of Queensbury, NY; and her nephew, Jesse Ruggiero and his wife Natalie of Albany, NY. She is predeceased by her parents.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Grace Episcopal Church, or the Orange County Classic Choral Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store