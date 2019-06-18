|
|
Nancy "Baldwin" Kasch
April 23, 1934 - June 15. 2019
Monroe, NY
Nancy "Baldwin" Kasch, age 85, a longtime resident of Monroe ended her courageous battle against lung cancer, on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Kasch, was born April 23, 1934 in Oneonta, NY. She was the daughter of the late Phyllis Chestney.
Nancy graduated Oneonta College in 1958, with a degree in teaching. She started her teaching career in Unadilla, NY as a 4th grade teacher and then moved to Monroe in 1959, where she met the love of her life, Blake and soon married. Upon moving to Monroe, she went to work at Monroe Woodbury North Main Street School as a 5th grade teacher for 3 years, and then moved to Pine Tree School where she was the Librarian and taught 5th grade from 1963 – 1976. She then moved to Central Valley School, where she taught 4th grade, and she retired from the district after 38 years. Nancy soon returned to Monroe-Woodbury to volunteer her time at Sapphire Elementary when her granddaughter started school there, and she volunteered for 8 years, helping kids learn to read, and she ran the post office at Pine Tree School.
Nancy had many talents, and one was her gift for writing and giving speeches, at Pine Tree's 50th school reunion, she owned the room with her speech, and had everyone in stiches. She loved playing golf and doing the Sunday New York Times crossword puzzles. She had an amazing talent of building beautiful doll houses. She was known on the sidelines of Madison's Soccer & Basketball games by all, always there cheering the kids on.
Nancy touched many lives in this community over the years, she was always giving and never asking for anything in return, had a heart bigger then imageable. Every year in late August, she was buying backpacks, lunchboxes and school supplies for those less fortunate. To this day countless students of hers say she made a difference in their lives.
She is survived by her husband Blake Hunter Kasch, who she married on February 18, 1962, and they were married for 58 amazing years. They have one son Todd Kasch, his wife Kimberly, and their daughter Madison, who was the pride and joy of Nancy's life, and two young men Dylan & Tyler Barone who she cherished like grandsons. She enjoyed watching them grow alongside Madison from the day they were all born. She adored Brooke & Emily Sarnecky, and is forever grateful for the Barone and Sarnecky families for always
making her feel a part of their family. She had three special women in her life, Michelle Nikiforov, Pam Merimsky and Ann O'Rourke who she loved dearly, as they were like daughters to her. We cannot forget her little companion Snowflake, who has missed their 2 mile walking adventures for months now.
Nancy is predeceased by her sister Neta Baldwin, and a granddaughter Alexus Kasch. As well as her best friends, and neighbors in life; Donna Leonard from Oneonta, and Peg and Frank Griffin from Monroe.
We would like to thank all our friends and family for their support during this time, as well as Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, her nurses Maria, Laurie and Jasmine, social worker Donna. Her Oncologist at Valley Hospital, Dr. Teplinsky and her nurse Katie. Our dear friend Suzie Kiley, for helping take care of Nancy and Blake, she has a special place in our lives forever.
Donations can be made to a Humane Society or Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, Inc. at 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 21st at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950.
Graveside Services for family and friends will be held Saturday, June 22nd at 1:00 p.m. in Seamanville Cemetery, Monroe NY.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 18 to June 19, 2019