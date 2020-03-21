|
|
Nancy Kelley Meland
July 14, 1941 - February 17, 2020
Goshen, NY
Nancy Kelley Meland passed away on February 17th, 2020. She was born in Lawrenceville New Jersey on July 14, 1941 to father Frank Kelley and mother Dora Morris. Nancy was known for her incredible joy for life, always living it in her own way. She touched many people with her bright and often hilarious escapades.
Nancy was proud of her work as a Security Officer where she achieved the position of Site Commander. However, what she loved best was being a hobby breeder of Boston Terriers. She felt it was her purpose in life to bring joy to people by providing them with adorable Boston Terrier puppies.
Nancy was predeceased by her sister, Lois Wilks. She is survived by her two sons, David Meland and his wife, Megan, son, John Meland and daughter, Kelli Meland-Lewis. Nancy is also survived by her natural born daughter, Dawn Holland Devine whom she gave birth to as a teenager, and whom she gave up for adoption. Nancy maintained a lifelong relationship with Dawn and her family, which includes her daughter, Kelly Brownlow Coultry, and sons, Andy Coultry and Troy Coultry. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Dylan Lewis, Kristian Lewis, Haakon Meland, Gunnar Meland, and her "Baby" Meadow Meland. Nancy also had a very close lifelong relationship with her cousin, John Sullivan.
The family is planning a celebration of Nancy's life in the summer of 2020 at the "Jersey Shore", a place she grew up and loved the best. Details of the celebration will be forthcoming, please contact the family. In lieu of cards and flowers, the family requests that you treat each other with kindness. Over the course of her adult life, Nancy was a Christian Scientist, donations can be made in her name to the Fund to Support The Christian Science Monitor.
First Church of Christ, Scientist 935 High St SE, Salem, OR 97302. Their motto- "Improving the World by Uncovering Good Everywhere".
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020