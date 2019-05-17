Nancy L. Aurori

December 27, 1946 - May 13, 2019

Middletown, NY

Nancy L. Aurori of Middletown, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2019 at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh, NY. She was 72 years old.

Nancy was born on December 27, 1946 in Morristown, NJ. She was brought up by her mother and step-father, Harriet and Sidney Smith.

Nancy was married to her beloved husband, Rudy for 40 years. Together, they raised their two daughters on Long Island, where they both worked as public school teachers. She taught first grade at Manorhaven Elementary School in the Port Washington School District for over twenty years. Her love of teaching children was evident each day in her classroom. In her retirement, Nancy also loved to read, paint ceramics, and sing in the chorus.

Nancy was a caring person and thoughtful friend. She touched everyone she knew with her gentle spirit and loving heart. Her greatest legacy are her four beautiful grandchildren, whom she loved dearly and enjoyed spending her time with.

Nancy is survived by her two daughters, Heather Aurori and Michele Anderson; her son-in-law. Chad Anderson, her brother, Howard Holt and his wife, Sandy and her four cherished grandchildren: Ava, Lyla, Cole and Grant. She is pre-deceased by her parents and her husband, Rudolf Aurori.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Ave, Middletown, NY. A Family Service of Remembrance will be held at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 23 at Grace Episcopal Church, 58 North Street, Middletown, NY. Fr. Victor Sarrazin will officiate. Burial will follow at the Orange County Veteran's Cemetery, Goshen, NY.

Memorial contributions in Nancy's name may be made to the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence, 1 Sunrise Lane, Newburgh, NY 12550. Published in Times Herald-Record from May 17 to May 19, 2019