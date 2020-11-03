Nancy L. Clarke
April 15, 1955 - October 31, 2020
Shohola, PA
Mrs. Nancy L. Clarke of Shohola, PA, died Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Westchester Medical Center. She was 65. She was born April 15, 1955 in Washington, DC, the adopted daughter of the late Charles and the late Lucille Campbell Clarke.
Nancy was a kind and compassionate person that was always willing to lend a helping hand. She worked for 10 years as an Aide at Letchworth Village in Middletown, NY and she enjoyed volunteering at the Salvation Army Soup Kitchen in Port Jervis.
A family statement read: "She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Mom was a sassy and loving woman who adored her grandchildren and loved all animals. She will be deeply missed."
Surviving are three children: Richard Peck and his wife, Julie of Glen Spey, NY, Christina Benner and her husband, Lloyd of Redding, PA,,Adam Peck of Matamoras, PA; sister: Barbara Markle of Port Jervis; three grandchildren: Jenna Little, Jaime Clarke, and Skyler Peck; also several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her sister, Joan McCullough.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 3 to 6 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, capacity may be limited.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Cremation will be at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pike County Humane Society, 186 Lee Road, Milford, PA 18337 in memory of Nancy and her love of animals.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis. For additional information, directions and to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com