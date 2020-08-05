1/
Nancy L. Zinnershine
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy L. Zinnershine
March 11, 1941 - July 18, 2020
Colonie, NY
Nancy Zinnershine, 79 of Colonie, NY was born in Liberty, NY. She was the daughter of Russell and Kathleen Hill and a member of LCS Class of '59.
During Nancy's school years her musical and mechanical talents developed. She played organ in a local church and worked part time for NY Telephone. After attending business school she was employed by NYTel in various positions until her retirement.
In addition to Nancy's parents she was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Hill. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Barry Zinnershine; her son, Stephen Zinnershine (Laurie), and her adored grandchildren, Lily and Ruby Zinnershine, and granddog, Sadie. Survivors also include her sisters, Mary Dorsey and Alice Paquin, and her best friend, Elaine Russell with daughter, Kim, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by New Comer Cremations & Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved