Nancy L. Zinnershine

March 11, 1941 - July 18, 2020

Colonie, NY

Nancy Zinnershine, 79 of Colonie, NY was born in Liberty, NY. She was the daughter of Russell and Kathleen Hill and a member of LCS Class of '59.

During Nancy's school years her musical and mechanical talents developed. She played organ in a local church and worked part time for NY Telephone. After attending business school she was employed by NYTel in various positions until her retirement.

In addition to Nancy's parents she was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Hill. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Barry Zinnershine; her son, Stephen Zinnershine (Laurie), and her adored grandchildren, Lily and Ruby Zinnershine, and granddog, Sadie. Survivors also include her sisters, Mary Dorsey and Alice Paquin, and her best friend, Elaine Russell with daughter, Kim, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



