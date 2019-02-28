|
|
Nancy M. Palmer
September 10, 1962 - February 26, 2019
New Hampton, NY
Nancy M. Palmer of New Hampton, NY, entered into rest on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 with her family by her side. She was 56. The daughter of the late Walter Naugle his wife, Joan Martin Naugle and Florence Lappetito Naugle, she was born on September 10, 1962 in Goshen, NY.
Nancy had presence, easily filling a room with her mood. She was a warm hug, a big smile, an unmistakable laugh and the serene feeling of safety. Loving, nurturing, lively and passionate, family meant everything. Family was inclusive for her. More than her own children knew her as "Mom". She doted on good friends almost as much as her menagerie of spoiled pets. Nothing brought Nancy more joy than being with her children, grandchildren and husband, Chris.
Nancy loved making memories, whether it was organizing a family dinner, investigating ghost stories or planning a large family trip. She lived for the experiences large and small, chatting and laughing the whole way. A conversation always seemed easy. All her inspiration was put into her handcrafted cards and scrapbooks made during Crops, surrounded by friends. Her works are beautiful treasures to share and preserve her life, memory, and experiences. Nancy had a connection to this world, to the people she met, that few possess. Tough, quirky, energetic, warm and incredible. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Christopher R. Palmer; son, Joseph Schuk and wife, Sheila; son, Justin Schuk and wife, Melissa; daughter, Nicole Palmer; granddaughter, Vivian Schuk; step grandson, Alex Motter; brother, Kenneth Naugle and husband, Nicholas Carroll; stepbrother, Dave Fenner and wife, Michelle; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 5th from 2 to 6 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.
Memorial service will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 5th at the funeral home. In Nancy's memory her family requests that those attending her services wear some article of clothing that's purple.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Goshen Humane Society, Inc., PO Box 37, Goshen, NY 10924.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019