Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gridley-Horan Funeral Home
39 Orchard St
Walden, NY 12586
(845) 778-3811
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy M. Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy M. Williams Obituary
Nancy M. Williams
March 14, 1937 - August 10, 2019
Walden, NY
Nancy M. Williams, a homemaker, of Walden, NY passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Sapphire at Meadow Hill, Newburgh, NY. The daughter of the late James and Keturah Decker Elwood, she was born on March 14, 1937 in Salisbury Mills, NY. She was 82 years old.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Robert C. Williams, Sr. at home, sons: Robert Williams, Jr. of Port Jervis and Lawrence J. "Jim" Williams of Walden; daughters: Hope Marie Mullen of South Carolina and Patrician Ann Dunn of Tenn.; brothers: Ronald Starr of Bloomingburg, William Starr of Walker Valley and Michael Starr of Pine Island; sister, Keturah " Sissy" Ricco of Bullville; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, William C., three brothers and two sisters.
A visitation will be held from 2-4 PM on Saturday, August 17th at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St., Walden, NY. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 4 PM at the funeral home. Cremation will be in the Cedar Hill Crematory, Newburgh, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Arrangements are entrusted to the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. www.gridleyhoran.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now