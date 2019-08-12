|
|
Nancy M. Williams
March 14, 1937 - August 10, 2019
Walden, NY
Nancy M. Williams, a homemaker, of Walden, NY passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Sapphire at Meadow Hill, Newburgh, NY. The daughter of the late James and Keturah Decker Elwood, she was born on March 14, 1937 in Salisbury Mills, NY. She was 82 years old.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Robert C. Williams, Sr. at home, sons: Robert Williams, Jr. of Port Jervis and Lawrence J. "Jim" Williams of Walden; daughters: Hope Marie Mullen of South Carolina and Patrician Ann Dunn of Tenn.; brothers: Ronald Starr of Bloomingburg, William Starr of Walker Valley and Michael Starr of Pine Island; sister, Keturah " Sissy" Ricco of Bullville; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, William C., three brothers and two sisters.
A visitation will be held from 2-4 PM on Saturday, August 17th at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St., Walden, NY. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 4 PM at the funeral home. Cremation will be in the Cedar Hill Crematory, Newburgh, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Arrangements are entrusted to the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. www.gridleyhoran.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019