|
|
Nancy Salmeri
December 14, 1929 - March 21, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Nancy Salmeri, 90, a compassionate caregiver for the Johnes Home in Newburgh, passed away on March 21, 2020. The daughter of the late Stephen and Rose (Sardina) Salmeri, she was born in Brooklyn, NY.
Nancy was loved dearly by her sister, niece, nephews, great-nephews and great-niece. She was outgoing and fun-loving, and anyone that knew her enjoyed her company. She always had a way to make people laugh. Nancy will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her sister, Theresa Fry of Newburgh; niece and nephews: Lisa Carver and her husband Charles of Newburgh, Stephen Fry and his wife Jean of Newburgh, and Gordon Fry Jr. and his wife Lonne of New Windsor; and 4 great-nephews and 1 great niece.
Due to the coronavirus occurrence, a graveside service will be celebrated privately at Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Nancy's memory may be sent to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements under the direction of Brooks Funeral Home. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020